Date: 28 February 2017 16:46

A+ A–



Amsterdam, February 28, AZERTAC

The 5th Congress of European Azerbaijanis has been held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The event brought together 87 delegates from 27 European countries.

The Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov and Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov also attended the congress.

President of the Congress of European Azerbaijanis Samira Patzer-Ismayilova opened the event.

A moment of silence was observed for the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

The Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov read out President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s message to participants of the 5th Congress of European Azerbaijanis. In his message, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated participants of the 5th Congress of European Azerbaijanis, and wished them success in their activities.

The Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov highlighted the activities of the Congress of European Azerbaijanis.

The event then featured the awarding of the Congress members, who were honored with the highest state awards, medals and honorary titles by the Azerbaijani President`s order dated December 28, 2016.

President of the Congress of European Azerbaijanis Samira Patzer-Ismayilova highlighted the activities of the organization.

The Congress participants then adopted a resolution and an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev.

Samira Patzer-Ismayilova was elected as Honorary President of the Congress of European Azerbaijanis. Chairman of the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress Sahil Gasimov was elected as President of the Congress, while businessman Fuzuli Mammadov as first Vice-President.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov reaffirmed the Committee`s support for the Congress.

Amsterdam hosts 5th Congress of European Azerbaijanis