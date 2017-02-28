Azerbaijani diaspora members in Europe adopt declaration against false accusations of Armenians

Date: 28 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 28, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani diaspora members active in Europe have adopted a declaration as the head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Cultural Centre Ilhan Ashkin faced false accusations of Armenians and a criminal court case was opened against him. “We, the representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora declare that we take these accusations not only against Ilhan Ashkin but also against all of us. In the same time we declare that the struggle of Ilhan Ashkin is our mutual struggle and it is time to show our unity. That is why we request everyone to sign this petition and if possible to come to the court case against Ilhan Ashkin on March 3, 2017,” the diaspora members said in the declaration. “Ilhan Ashkin must not doubt even one single minute that he is alone on this honorable way of truth and struggle. Due to his efforts the Armenian lies were unmasked on international level. We hope that the honorable and true fight of Ilhan Ashkin will end with fair victory and the accusations of Armenians will be addressed to themselves one day.”

“On behalf of organizations and representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora we declare once again that we support Ilhan Ashkin. We will be next to him on this way till the end,” the declaration said.

