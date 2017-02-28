6th Edition of Sharjah International Government Communication Forum to serve as culmination of recommendations of previous five editions

Date: 28 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 28, AZERTAC

Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has unveiled that the sixth edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2017) will serve as a culmination of the recommendations of the previous five editions, which discussed numerous topics related to sustainable development, the main focus of this year’s IGCF. Under the patronage of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, IGCF 2017 will run from March 22-23, 2017 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of the International Government Communication Forum, noted that the Forum’s sixth edition, themed ‘Societal Participation…Comprehensive Development’, would provide an integrated vision of the various aspects of development that concern communities and would hopefully contribute to the launch of campaigns targeted at those most affected. This, she said, will bolster IGCF’s pioneering role in implementing initiatives aimed at supporting government communication in shaping the third millennium.

The Manager of the IGCF explained that the Forum would this year aim to highlight the commitment of Sharjah and the UAE to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals through two central focus areas – internal and external.

She said: “The internal focus area will explore government communication messages to citizens and residents of the UAE. These messages concern important topics of local and global interest, such as rationalising energy consumption, boosting sustainability, promoting clean energy, reducing toxic emissions, improving women’s status and social empowerment, and enhancing knowledge. Messages that underpin development projects with social, economic and humanitarian dimensions also belong under this category.”

She added: “On the other hand, the external focus area will highlight the UAE’s support for a wide range of worldwide development projects that aim to advance the infrastructure, healthcare, education and science sectors, and offer humanitarian aid to nations most in need.”

Furthermore, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) announced that registration for IGCF attendees on the event’s official website www.sgci.ae is now open. Government communication professionals, employees of local and federal government entities, representatives of civil society organisations, journalists, media and communication students, and all those who are interested in the Forum’s topics are welcome to register their details online ahead of the event.

SGMB also pointed out that university students – Emiratis and expats alike – interested in helping to organise the event can now register on a dedicated volunteers’ page on the website. Those selected will undergo training sessions that introduce them to VIP and guest protocols, as well as the Forum’s programme and objectives.

Outlining the objectives of the Forum, Jawaher Al Naqbi said: “The sixth edition of IGCF will relaunch the efforts to address the environmental and socio-economic challenges of the third millennium in a responsible manner, and provide a platform for creating a true development culture. In this context, it will also examine the importance of coordinating government communication campaigns between countries, media organisations and awareness centres. We will seek to communicate a common message that contributes to shaping local and international public opinion as part of our commitment to the principles of sustainable development.”

She added: “Government rulings alone are not enough to change the practices of companies, institutions, civil society organisations and public entities in dealing with global issues. Government communication plays a vital role in highlighting global trends through campaigns that target various segments.”

IGCF 2017 will examine how to utilise government communication to serve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As part of this effort, it will also explore the vital role of government communication in achieving the noble goals that have become the top priority of government programmes, international institutions, media organisations and civil society.

Launched in 2012 in line with the vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the International Government Communication Forum aims to showcase global best practices in government communication and enhance the performance of governments through improving their communication with citizens.

