Tauron MKS and Azerrail Baku to fight for second place in Pool C

Date: 28 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 28, AZERTAC

Tauron MKS Dabrowa Gornicza will be hosting Azerrail Baku on Tuesday night for the last round of action in Pool C of the 2017 CEV Volleyball Champions League – Women. Last week Azerrail lost 0-3 at home to Fenerbahce SK ISTANBUL and Tauron MKS beat France’s ST-Raphaël Var VB by the same score, so Tauron and Azerrail will be fighting for second place in the pool.

If they want to achieve this feat, Tauron MKS have to win their home match with the team from Azerbaijan’s capital. The match will start at 18:00 CET and take place at Centrum sports hall in Dabrowa Gornicza.

