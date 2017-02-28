Shahriyar Mammadyarov ranks third at Sharjah Grand Prix

Date: 28 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has finished third at the FIDE World Sharjah Grand Prix.

French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Russian Alexander Grischuk played a relatively short draw, and Shahriyar Mammadyarov used the opportunity to defeat Hou Yifan and join them on the shared first place.

The final ranking was decided by the first tie-break criteria - mutual result. Grischuk scored best due to win against Mammadyarov and is awarded the winner's trophy. Vachier-Lagrave ranked second followed by Mammadyarov.

