Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Friendship Park under construction in Aktau

Date: 28 February 2017

Baku, February 28, AZERTAC

A new Kazakhstan-Azerbaijani Friendship Park is under construction in the city of Aktau.

“Dostlug” National and Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijan`s Consulate General in Aktau have held a special ceremony to plant trees in the area of the park.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Aktau Elkhan Zeynalov, representatives of Kazakhstan` government, public figures and media representatives attended the ceremony.

A total of 613 trees were planted in the park to commemorate the victims of Khojaly genocide.

