Date: 28 February 2017 19:46

Tbilisi, February 28, AZERTAC

Chief of State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elchin Guliyev and Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Mghebrishvili have discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of state border security.

They stressed the importance of experience exchange in fighting international terrorism, illegal migration, drug smuggling and threats to border security. They reached agreement to sign a memorandum on cooperation between border services of the two countries.

The two countries have delimitated 65 per cent of the common border, with consultations going on for the remaining part of the border.

Khatai Azizov

Special Correspondent

Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss security of state borders