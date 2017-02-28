Nakhchivan chooses Islamic Culture Capital 2018 logo

Date: 28 February 2017 20:46

Nakhchivan, February 28, AZERTAC

The Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has hosted a ceremony to choose a logo as the city of Nakhchivan will be the Islamic Culture Capital in 2018.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov said Nakhchivan was named the Islamic Culture Capital for 2018 at a meeting of culture ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation which took place in Baku in 2009. He said more than 70 entries were received by the jury of the competition to choose the logo.

Vasif Talibov then announced the winner of the competition. “The winner is Tapdig Hamzayev, a member of the Artists` Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. His logo reflects both Nakhchivan`s Turkish and Islamic cultural legacy, as well as the city`s traditions and modern history.”

