President Ilham Aliyev met with Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain

Date: 28 February 2017 20:46

Islamabad, February 28, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain have had a one-on-one meeting in Islamabad.

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain`s visit to Azerbaijan in 2015 was emphasized at the meeting. The President of Pakistan shared his good impressions of the visit.

The presidents hailed the excellent level of political ties between the two countries. They emphasized that Azerbaijan and Pakistan show resoluteness in supporting each other`s fair positions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Kashmir problem.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Mamnoon Hussain discussed regional security and cooperation issues.

The meeting then continued in an expanded format.


