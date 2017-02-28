Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Turkish military attaché

Date: 28 February 2017 22:46

Nakchivan, February 28, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with Turkish military attaché in Azerbaijan Zafer Ocak.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov highlighted Turkish national leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev’s contributions to the development of relations between the two countries.

He praised Turkey’s fair position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Turkish armed forces’ contribution to the development of Nakhchivan`s military.

Vasif Talibov hailed overall development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, particularly in military area.

Turkish military attaché Zafer Ocak said he is happy to visit Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He praised Nakhchivan’s accomplishments in military field. Zafer Ocak noted that he will spare no efforts to expand the bilateral cooperation.

