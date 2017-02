Date: 28 February 2017 23:46

A+ A–



Islamabad, February 28, AZERTAC

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has hosted a dinner party for heads of delegations attending the 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the dinner party.

President Ilham Aliyev attended dinner party hosted by Pakistani head of state