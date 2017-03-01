Date: 1 March 2017 11:46

Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

The price of oil changed in the world markets.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.82 to stand at $56.68 on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil increased $0.05 to stand at $54.06. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.09 to trade at $56.60.

Azeri Light oil price decreases on world markets