Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

“The Azerbaijani army has the right to use the state-of-the-art weapons it possesses along the frontline and is capable of preventing the activity of the enemy,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in response to the Armenian media reports that the Azerbaijani army used SPIKE anti-tank guided missile against the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Khojavand.

“On February 28 the Armenian armed forces attempted to move the military hardware to the frontline in order to strengthen their positions. The enemy`s military hardware was immediately destroyed by the Azerbaijani armed units,” the Ministry said.

Azerbaijani armed forces destroy Armenian maneuvering military hardware