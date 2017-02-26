Khojaly victims remembered in Moscow

Date: 1 March 2017 14:46

Moscow, March 1, AZERTAC

A commemorative event has been held in Moscow on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event, which was organized under “Justice for Khojaly” campaign.

The event featured the presentation of a book by Khojaly survivor Durdana Aghayeva, who was subjected to brutal torture and humiliation for many days in the Armenian captivity.

The commemorative event started with a minute of silence for the victims of Khojaly tragedy.

In her remarks at the event, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the history and consequences of Khojaly genocide. “Khojaly genocide was the killing of 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 elders, from the town of Khojaly on 25–26 February 1992 by the Armenian armed forces. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the genocide. Eight families were annihilated, 130 children lost one and 25 lost both parents.”

Leyla Aliyeva drew the audience`s attention to what has been done under “Justice for Khojaly” campaign to increase the world community`s awareness of Khojaly genocide.

She also hailed Azerbaijan-Russia relations, saying the two countries are bound together by ties of friendship and good neighborliness.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu thanked Leyla Aliyeva for initiating “Justice for Khojaly” campaign, which has played an important role in ensuring international recognition of this genocidal act.

Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of Russia`s State Duma Leonid Slutsky said what happened in Khojaly should be recognized internationally.

Russian MP, head of the Russia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Dmitry Savelyev said this genocidal act should by recognized both in Russia and internationally.

Participants in the event included Russian pubic figures, foreign ambassadors in Russia and politicians.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent

Khojaly victims remembered in Moscow