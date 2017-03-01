Apple will ditch Lightning port from the iPhone 8

Date: 1 March 2017 15:34

The latest tech industry rumours about Apple’s upcoming smartphone indicate the firm wants to remove the Lightning jack and replace it with USB-3.



This move would provoke some mild grumbling from people who own headphones or other peripherals which connect to the Lightning jack.



However, the USB-3 standard is a universal standard and would mean that Apple owners would no longer have to use the firm’s own type of cable.



The rumours were published in a a report in the Wall Street Journal, which also backed up claims that Apple will release a version of the iPhone 8 with a curved OLED screen.



It also suggested the iPhone 8 would come in three models, with the priciest coming with the high end display.





