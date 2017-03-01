Samsung Galaxy S7 edge ahead of the iPhone 7 Plus becoming the best smartphone of the year

Date: 1 March 2017 15:34

Samsung boasts a victory in the next round of battle with Apple for the right to be “most-most”. Flagship phone Galaxy S7 edge awarded first place in the nomination “the Best smartphone” in connection with which he was presented the award of 2017 Global Mobile Awards at MWC conference. For the title of “Best smartphone” fought five devices: the iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S7, Google Pixel XL, Huawei P9 and Moto Z.



The best device 2016 in the category of mobile devices has been announced by Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, which was quick to report the press service of the company. Experts have identified the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for design, performance and photographic opportunities.



“We are proud of the recognition our achievements in the field of design and technological innovation, embodied in Galaxy S7 edge, – said Vice-President of global product strategy of the mobile communications division of Samsung Electronics, Junho Park. This award is a testimony to our relentless commitment to excellence and desire to exceed customer expectations, offering them a revolutionary technology for perfect mobile communication”.



The authors of the award noted that the Galaxy S7 edge technical characteristics are combined with an attractive design. Having inherited the best features of the Galaxy S6 edge model, the model received “excellent Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, expandable flash memory and become waterproof”.



In 2015 the award “Best smartphone of the year” went to the iPhone 6 and LG G3 in 2014 best smartphone at MWC called the HTC One, 2012 – Samsung Galaxy S II, 2011- iPhone 4.





