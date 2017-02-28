Azerrail claim tiebreak win to finish second in Pool C

Date: 1 March 2017 18:46

Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

Tauron MKS Dabrowa Gornicza lost their last home match in Pool C of the 2017 CEV Volleyball Champions League – Women – and they did so after Azerrail Baku rallied to a 3-2 victory (26-24, 16-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-10) to cement their second place in the pool.

It was a very close match – and so it started with Azerrail taking the first set 26-24. Tauron MKS set the tempo of the game from start to end in the second set (25-16) but the visitors from Azerbaijan did not surrender and fought back by taking the third one (25-22). However, Tauron MKS were also not ready to give in and extended the match to a tiebreak. The hosts claimed a small lead early in the fifth set but could not capitalise on it with Azerrail emerging victorious at 15-10 – and Katerina Zhidkova (top scorer with 26 points) receiving the award for the MVP of the match.

