OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident

Date: 1 March 2017 18:46

Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the line of contact of troops located in Azerbaijan`s Chamanli village of Aghdam district.

According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedberg .

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenian troops, the monitoring was carried out by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Hristo Hristov.


