OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 1 March 2017 18:46
A+
A–
Baku, March 1, AZERTAC
In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the line of contact of troops located in Azerbaijan`s Chamanli village of Aghdam district.
According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.
On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedberg .
On the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenian troops, the monitoring was carried out by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Hristo Hristov.
01 March 2017 20:46
01 March 2017 20:46
01 March 2017 20:46
01 March 2017 19:46