Date: 1 March 2017 19:46

Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

The International Judo Federation has released its latest world ranking, where Azerbaijan`s Rustam Orujov remains at the top of the 73kg weight category.

Other Azerbaijani judo fighters Orkhan Safarov (60kg) and Elmar Gasimov (100kg) rank second in their categories.

