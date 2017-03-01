Date: 1 March 2017 19:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has today attended the opening of orphanage-kindergarten No.226 in Pirshaghi settlement of Sabunchu district.

The First Vice-President cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten.

Baku Mayor Hajibala Abutalibov informed Mehriban Aliyeva about the previous look of the orphanage-kindergarten.

The three-storey orphanage-kindergarten can handle up to 110 children aged 2 to 6. All conditions have been created here for children`s comfort and rest. There are training rooms, bedrooms, music halls and a canteen here.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurates orphanage-kindergarten No.226 in Pirshaghi settlement