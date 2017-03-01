Date: 1 March 2017 19:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov and Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Education and Science Vladimir Kovtunets have discussed prospects for developing educational cooperation in accordance with the tasks set by the “State Strategy for Development of Education in the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

They noted the importance of developing relations between the two countries` educational institutions.

Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss educational cooperation prospects