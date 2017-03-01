Azerbaijan, Moldova hold political consultations

Date: 1 March 2017 19:46

Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Moldova have conducted the next round of political consultations in Baku. Azerbaijan`s delegation at the consultations was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, while Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Lilian Darii led Moldova`s delegation.

Khalafov highlighted successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova within the CIS, GUAM and other international organizations. He expressed confidence that political consultations would contribute to the overall development of bilateral cooperation.

The two reaffirmed their countries` full support of each other` territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders.

Khalafov provided an insight into transport and energy projects initiated by and involving Azerbaijan, including the North-South and West-East transportation corridors. He expressed confidence that cargo transportation via these corridors and, especially, via the Black Sea could contribute to the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Darii expressed Moldova`s interest in using Azerbaijan`s transit opportunities.

