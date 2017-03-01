Azerbaijan’s transit potential presented at Trans-Caspian East-West Trade & Transit Corridor Forum

Date: 1 March 2017 19:46

Beijing, March 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s transit and transport potential has been presented at the Trans-Caspian East-West Trade & Transit Corridor Forum in Beijing.

Initiated by the Azerbaijani Embassy in China, the forum aimed to introduce Trans-Caspian international transport route to Chinese business leaders and companies.

Addressing the event, Luo Wei Dong, Head of Europe and Central Asia Department of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said his country attaches great importance to cooperation with the Silk Road countries, including Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani charge d'affaires in China Metin Mirza noted the importance of energy and transport projects, which were initiated by Azerbaijan, in terms of the development of regional cooperation. He recalled President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China in December 2015, adding that this official visit opened a new page in the history of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations.

Members of Azerbaijani delegation including Elchin Ahmadov (Coordinating Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Transit Freight), Tariyel Mirzayev (Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company), Tural Aliyev (Baku International Sea Trade Port), Natig Jafarov (Azerbaijan railways), Farid Valiyev (State Customs Committee), Fuad Ahmadov (SOCAR) and Zaur Mammadov (Sumgayit Perochemical Park) highlighted the country’s transport, transit and logistic potential, investment and business climate in the country, as well as regional energy and transport projects implemented under Azerbaijan`s leadership.

The Trans-Caspian East-West Trade and Transit Corridor Forum will allow the international businesses to explore vast potential of the region, while serving as an effective platform for the regional countries to present their capacities as a single and integrated market.

The forum featured a film on Trans-Caspian international transport route. Representatives of the countries on the Silk Road made presentations at the event.

Shahin Jafarov

Special Correspondent

