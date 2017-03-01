Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts to cooperate with Turkish Bayburt University

Date: 1 March 2017 20:46

Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and the Turkish Bayburt University have agreed to embark on cooperation.

The agreement was reached as a delegation of Bayburt University visited the State University of Culture and Arts.

The Turkish delegation spoke of the plans to establish a faculty of arts at Bayburt University.

