Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts to cooperate with Turkish Bayburt University

Date: 1 March 2017 20:46
Baku, March 1, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and the Turkish Bayburt University have agreed to embark on cooperation.
The agreement was reached as a delegation of Bayburt University visited the State University of Culture and Arts.
The Turkish delegation spoke of the plans to establish a faculty of arts at Bayburt University.
