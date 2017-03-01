Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President attends opening of Scientific-Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Date: 1 March 2017 20:46

Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has today attended the opening of a newly-renovated building of Scientific-Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Ministry of Healthcare in Baku.

Minister of Healthcare Ogtay Shiraliyev informed the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan about the work carried out here.

The reconstruction work started in 2013. Scientific-Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology occupies a total area of one hectare. The landscaping and reconstruction work was carried out around the institute. The institute is supplied with necessary equipment. All conditions have been created here to ensure provision of high-quality medical services for people.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva wished medical staff success.

