First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva opens integrated boarding school No. 11 in Bilgah

Date: 1 March 2017 20:46

Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has inaugurated the newly-renovated integrated boarding school No. 11 in Bilgah settlement, Sabunchu district.

The building was constructed in 1961. Of 945 children at the school 158 are involved in special study program. In 2016-2017 academic year, children at the boarding school are grouped in 59 classes, including 38 general and 21 special education groups. A total of 133 pupils live in the dormitory of the boarding school on a permanent basis.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the animation studio of the school, where she watched an animated cartoon made by the children.

Pupils presented First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva with a keepsake.

