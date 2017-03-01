Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva views special boarding school No. 6 in Turkan

Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva views special boarding school No. 6 in Turkan

Date: 1 March 2017 21:46

A+ A

Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed conditions at the special boarding school for physically disabled children No. 6 in Turkan settlement, Khazar district.

The school was built in 1979.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed “Healthy education class” at the school, which is supplied with special equipment for children with physical disabilities.

The school has an enrollment of 176 pupils, of whom 88 live here. Pupils are grouped in 15 classes. They are served by a 101-strong team of teachers and instructors. The school has four blocks, one indoor and three open air gyms.

After touring the school Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with local residents of Turkan settlement.


AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva views special boarding school No. 6 in Turkan
Related news
Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President attends opening of Scientific-Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology
01.03.2017 [19:46]
Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President attends opening of Scientific-Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva interviewed by Rossiya 1 channel VIDEO
27.02.2017 [00:36]
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva interviewed by Rossiya 1 channel VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev visited monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo, Belgium VIDEO
05.02.2017 [18:15]
President Ilham Aliyev visited monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo, Belgium VIDEO
Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges New Year party for children
29.12.2016 [21:39]
Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges New Year party for children




Tags:  Azerbaijans First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva views special boarding school No in Turkan

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news