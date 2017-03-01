Date: 1 March 2017 22:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

A photo by AZERTAC`s photo correspondent Ilgar Jafarov has won a silver medal at “Salon DAGUERRE 2017” contest held in Paris, France.

"Cleaning" photo won the medal of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) in the nomination of “In the city”.

Held under the patronage of the FIAP and Photographic Society of America (PSA), the contest featured 2706 works in three nominations.

Jafarov took the photograph in the territory of Fairmont Baku in 2012.

AZERTAC photo wins silver medal at “Salon DAGUERRE 2017” contest in Paris