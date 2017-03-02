Date: 2 March 2017 10:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

Armenia is constantly disseminating slanderous and false information in order to blackmail international organizations, cast shadow on their activities and undermine confidence in them, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service said.

Earlier, the Armenian media reported that the Azerbaijani side failed to lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry refuted the Armenian media reports, noting that the international mission has already affirmed that no incident occurred during the monitoring held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact in the direction of Chamanli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on March 1.

The Azerbaijani ministry reiterated that in accordance with the monitoring mechanism, international observers are to first establish communications, and then visual contact to determine the time, place and other details, and field assistants are to confirm the completion of the monitoring.

‘Armenia constantly disseminates false information in order to blackmail international organizations’, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry