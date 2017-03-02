Azerbaijani futsal players to face Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Hungary

Date: 2 March 2017 10:46

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan national futsal team will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Hungary in Group 2 of the EURO 2018 main round.

The group matches will be held in Baku in April.

The main round group winners advance to join Slovenia in the final tournament. The seven runners-up plus the best third-placed side will enter the play-offs on 10–13 & 24–27 September 2017. The winners of the four two-legged ties will complete the 12-team line-up for the finals.

