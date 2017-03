Date: 2 March 2017 11:46

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

Young Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will compete in an international tournament commemorating Olympic champion Roman Dmitriev to be held in Yakutsk, the Sakha Republic on March 4-5.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on five wrestlers.

