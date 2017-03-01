Azerbaijan`s oil price increases on world markets

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 2 March 2017 11:46
Baku, March 2, AZERTAC
The price of oil changed in the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.84 to stand at $57.52 on the world markets.
On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.30 to stand at $53.53. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.29 to trade at $56.07
