Azerbaijan`s oil price increases on world markets

Date: 2 March 2017 11:46

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

The price of oil changed in the world markets.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.84 to stand at $57.52 on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.30 to stand at $53.53. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.29 to trade at $56.07


