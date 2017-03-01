Date: 2 March 2017 11:46

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of 144 times throughout the day using 60 and 82-millimeter mortars, large-caliber machine guns, and rocket-propelled grenades (for a total of 80 shells) , Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces, stationed in Armenia`s Vazashen village in Ijevan districts, Chinari and Mosesgekh villages in Berd, Dovekh and Voskevan villages in Noyemberyan district and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Alibayli and Aghbulag villages in Tovuz district, Bala Jafarli, Kamarli and Gushchu Ayrim villages in Gazakh district and nameless hills in Gadabay district.

The ceasefire was also violated in Chilaburt village in Tartar district , Sarijali, Yusifjanli and Merzili villages in Aghdam district, Horadiz, Ashagi Veyselli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan and Garakhanbayli villages in Fuzuli district, as well as nameless hills in Tartar, Goronboy, Aghdam, Goygol, Khojavand, Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts.

Given the operational situation, the Azerbaijani army took adequate retaliatory actions.

Armenian armed units violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 144 times throughout the day