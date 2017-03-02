Viber Suspends Work on Windows PC and Windows Phone Apps

Date: 2 March 2017 12:34

Long-time Windows phone users are certainly aware that their platform isn’t exactly a priority for some developers, mostly because of the dropping market share, and unfortunately, more app makers seem to be joining this group these days.



The latest one to see Windows phones and Windows PCs as a waste of time is the maker of Viber, the super-popular messaging app that exists on pretty much every platform out there.



Work on the Viber app has been suspended, a company official confirmed in an email, and while the client remains available for download, no new features and updates would be released in the near future.



The mail that the company official sent confirms that Windows is no longer a priority, especially as the developing team is trying to allocate resources in the most efficient way. In other words, they’ll focus on where users are right now, and this is Android and iOS.



“In order to allocate our limited company resources in the most efficient way possible, we have decided to put any updates for Windows Phone 10 and Windows 10 on hold until further notice. There are no version releases planned in the forseeable future. We will address this issue if our plans change and a decision is made to release an update. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the email reads, according to a screenshot posted by German site Windows Area.



Our most optimistic readers will see the glass half full this time and say that there’s a chance that Viber actually restarts work on Windows clients, though there’s only a very slim possibility for this to happen.



Unfortunately, the number of devs waving goodbye to Windows is growing, and Windows phones are suffering the most from this, as PC users can also compensate for the lack of apps from the Store with Win32 software.



For the moment, the Viber client remains in the Store and it still works like a charm, but we’ll see what happens when bigger updates are released for other platforms.





