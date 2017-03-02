Event on “The Role of Women in ICT” to be held at E-Government Education and Training Center

Date: 2 March 2017 12:34

On the occasion of March 8 -International Women’s Day, E-Government Education and Training Center under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (MTCHT) will hold an event on the topic “The Role of Women in ICT”.



As in all areas of the country, the leading role of professional women providing services to the development of dynamic and competitive ICT sector is irreplaceable. As in all the world, great opportunities are created in our country for women’s success in the field of ICT and they are given the necessary support for it.



The event is organized for the purpose of rousing women’s interest in ICT sector and promoting opportunities to build a career in this field. Women who have achieved success in their career and well-known women start-ups will make presentations at the event.



Women attending the event for the first time will learn ways to achieve success.



At the same time, women working in Ganja will have an opportunity to participate in the event via teleconference by attending the Ganja Regional Center of the E-Government Training and Education Center.



The event will start on March 7 at 14: 00. Women who are interested in ICT sector are invited.



Address: 241 Sherifzade str. Phone: (012) 505 01 13, (077) 505 01 13. E-mail: telim@mincom.gov.az





