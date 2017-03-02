Date: 2 March 2017 12:46

Paris, March 2, AZERTAC

“People were killed in Khojaly just because they were Azerbaijanis at night from February 25 to 26. Killing people because of their national affiliation is an ethnic cleansing”, said French lawyer Olivier Pardo in his interview to AZERTAC. O. Pardo stressed that he became a lawyer of Azerbaijan after a smear campaign launched against the country by French magazine, two years ago.

Olivier Pardo hailed that the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Elchin Amirbeyov delivered detailed information about the Khojaly tragedy.

“Learning the truth about the Khojaly tragedy, I was very surprised by the non-recognition of this massacre, particularly in France and Europe. What could be worse to deny that mass killings? It reminded me massacres that took place in France”, French lawyer said.

Speaking about his activities in the direction of promotion of Khojaly tragedy in French, O. Pardo emphasized that he is in constant contact with local journalists and therefore, launched campaign in French, in order to inform media representatives about this massacre.

The French lawyer is confident that the Khojaly tragedy is an act of genocide. Speaking about the campaign launched, the French lawyer said that for publishing petition Armenian origin lawyers demanded him give up this job. But he did not agree with it.

O. Pardo also stressed that the French public who are not aware of Khojaly massacre must be informed about the incident. My goal is to collect as many signatures as possible, the lawyer added.

Shahla Agalarova,

Special correspondent

French lawyer: People were killed in Khojaly just because they were Azerbaijanis