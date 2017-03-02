Date: 2 March 2017 12:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

On March 1 in the evening, Azerbaijani troops made a retaliatory strike on the headquarters of fortified by fire means strongpoint of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of occupied Khojavand, the Defense Ministry’s press service said.

Despite the destruction of enemy's military vehicles and military personnel in front of the headquarters, which is clearly visible in the video, the Armenian side is once again insistently trying to hide the tens of its losses.

Azerbaijani troops fully control the operational situation on frontline.

Azerbaijani troops made a retaliatory strike on the Armenian Armed Forces' strongpoint headquarters