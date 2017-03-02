Goodix Debuts World’s First In-Display Fingerprint Sensor at MWC 2017

Date: 2 March 2017 16:34

Goodix, the leading developer of human interface and biometric solutions for mobile devices, today unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 its new In-Display Fingerprint Sensor. This is the world’s first fingerprint sensor integrated into the AMOLED display of mobile devices. The sensor’s state-of-the-art technology has brought about a new generation of mobile device design.



Goodix’s In-Display Fingerprint Sensor can turn a defined area of an AMOLED display into a fingerprint sensor, eliminating the need for mobile device manufacturers to install fingerprint sensor buttons. The In-Display Fingerprint Sensor supports the latest borderless design of mobile devices, significantly increasing the screen-to-body area ratio and resulting in a friendly interaction experience for the user.



Building on Goodix’s years of experience in developing fingerprint authentication technologies, the In-Display Fingerprint Sensor with compact size and very low power consumption provides a standard electronics interface for easy adaption to the diverse design requirements of mobile devices.



The In-Display Fingerprint Sensor demonstrates Goodix’s leadership in mobile biometric and user interface technologies. Its fingerprint authentication and touch solutions are already in use in many global device brands, including HUAWEI, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE, LG, Nokia, and ASUS. Goodix remains committed to leading the IC design industry with unrivalled investing in research and development, service support and talent.





