Date: 2 March 2017 16:46

Rome, March 2, AZERTAC

“We are interested in opening a direct flight between Naples and Baku,” said Mayor of Naples Luigi De Magistris as he met with an Azerbaijani delegation.

He hailed friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan. Luigi De Magistris expressed readiness to support initiatives aimed at developing relations between the two cities. He underlined the importance of developing bilateral ties in the field of tourism.

“Opening a direct flight between Naples and Baku will contribute to strengthening these relations,” De Magistris added.

Asiman Asadov

Special Correspondent

Naples mayor: We are interested in opening direct flight to Baku