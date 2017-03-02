Manor entry withdrawal ends F1 2017 return hopes

Date: 2 March 2017 17:46

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

Manor’s hopes of a last-minute rescue deal to return to the Formula 1 grid have evaporated, as the team officially withdrew its entry to the 2017 championship, according to motorsport.com.

Although Manor’s parent company, Just Racing Services, ceased trading earlier this year, the company that held the official 2017 entry remained a going concern.

There had been rumours in recent weeks that Chinese investors, understood to have links to the Manor WEC deal, were trying to put together a rescue deal that could have resurrected the F1 outfit for a late start to the campaign, but that situation now appears to have fallen through.

Motorsport.com has learned that Manor’s chief Stephen Fitzpatrick has written to the FIA to notify it officially that his team was withdrawing from the F1 championship.

Without an entry, any interested party that purchased the remaining Manor assets to try to put a team together would now need to apply as an all-new team - a process that is not only expensive but could take time.

Following Manor’s entry withdrawal, the FIA is now expected to imminently release the 2017 entry list.

