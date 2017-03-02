Scientists have created a new method of data self-destruction

Date: 2 March 2017 18:34

Employees of the University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia developed an innovative technology for self-destruction of information stored in electronic form. According to the website wek.ru, many organizations will be interested in the invention.



Data liquidation systems existing on the market are characterized by high complexity or high cost.



The new technology was developed by Arab scientists based on a simple but effective technology that allows you to completely delete data in just ten seconds.



Thus, the process can be initiated remotely using wireless networks.



"We used a polymeric material that has a very interesting physical properties - it increases in volume when heated. That is, it is enough to heat the material to eighty degrees Celsius, so that it took seven times larger volume of space. This simple principle is used for the physical destruction of the silicon chip,”- the inventors said.





