Azerbaijan Medical University, Turkish Koc University sign cooperation memorandum

Date: 2 March 2017

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Turkish Koc University.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will conduct doctor and resident exchange, and also implement joint projects.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, AMU rector Garay Garaybayli highlighted reforms conducted at the university. He said the university maintains close cooperation with a number of foreign counterparts.

Director of Koc University Hospital Sergin Akper invited a delegation of AMU to attend a workshop to be organized at Koc University in the near future.

