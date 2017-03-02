Date: 2 March 2017 21:46

A+ A–



Paris, March 2, AZERTAC

A petition of a French lawyer urging the French government and international organizations to recognize Khojaly genocide has already been signed by 8,000 people.

Placed on www.change.org by lawyer Olivier Pardo, the petition says Khojaly genocide was the killing of 613 civilians, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elders by the Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly in 1992.

In his petition, Pardo expresses regret that the French public has little knowledge of this tragedy. “As a country which attaches great importance to protection of human rights and recognition of war crimes and crimes against humanity, should not remain indifferent to this genocide,” the petition says.

https://www.change.org/p/petition-pour-faire-reconnaitre-le-massacre-de-khojaly?recruiter=686290955&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=share_email_responsive.

Shahla Aghalarova

Special Correspondent

Eight thousand people sign French lawyer`s petition for Khojaly genocide recognition