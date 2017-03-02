Azerbaijani ambassador interviewed by Italian TV channel

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 2 March 2017 21:46
Baku, March 2, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade has been interviewed by Globus Television channel as he visited the city of Catania.
The ambassador responded to a number of questions, highlighting the history and consequences of Khojaly genocide, Armenia`s aggression against Azerbaijan, the country’s development strategy and economic diversification policy, as well as Azerbaijan-Italy relations, prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sicily in the fields of culture and economy.
Asiman Asadov
Special Correspondent
