Daniel Panov: Extensive experience of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva will enhance Azerbaijan`s role on international arena

Date: 2 March 2017 21:46

Sofia, March 2, AZERTAC

“Rich experience of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, her contribution to the preservation of the world cultural heritage will further strengthen the role of Azerbaijan internationally,” Mayor of the Bulgarian city of Veliko Tarnovo Daniel Panov told local media.

He emphasized that "Trapezitsa" Architectural Museum-Reserve was restored with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. He pointed out that Azerbaijan, the world’s model of tolerance and democracy, will further continue promoting multicultural diversity.

Rector of St. Cyril and Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo Hristo Bonzholov said Mehriban Aliyeva with her high intelligence and rich experience will make an even more significant contribution to strengthening Azerbaijan`s image as an oasis of peace and prosperity.

The appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as First Vice-President of Azerbaijan has been in the spotlight of the Bulgarian press.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special Correspondent

