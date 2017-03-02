Date: 2 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

Heads of state and government of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization have expressed their concern about the existing unresolved conflicts in the ECO region. In a declaration adopted on the results of the 13th ECO Summit Meeting in Islamabad, the member states expressed concern about “the existing unresolved conflicts in the ECO region, including Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, which hinder the economic growth and realization of the full economic potential of the region and impede the development of economic cooperation on regional as well as broader level”. The ECO member states also stressed “the importance of making increased efforts for the earliest resolution of these conflicts based on the norms and principles of international law, in particular the principles of respect to sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

ECO: Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict hinders economic growth in the region