Date: 2 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

Military attachés of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan have visited Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev.

Seventeen attachés from 14 countries acquainted themselves with the teaching process at the school, and were given detailed information on its activity.

