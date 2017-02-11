Date: 2 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order simplifying visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons traveling to the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Under the presidential order, foreign citizens and stateless persons traveling to the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix may get a visa from the representative offices of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan at international airports upon arrival.

Under the order, to get a visa upon arrival foreign citizens and stateless persons should present one of the following documents: Proof of permanent accreditation of a person in accordance with the applicable rules of the Formula One Management Limited and the International Automobile Federation, the international organizers of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix; Proof of accreditation with Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

Azerbaijan simplifies visa procedures for 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix