Oukitel Presents K10000 Pro Smartphone With 10000 mAh Battery

Date: 3 March 2017 15:34

The company Oukitel introduced a new smartphone K10000 Pro with the emphasis on the high capacity battery. This smartphone, if you couldn’t tell from the name, has a pretty large 10,000mAh battery. In fact, the battery is a bit larger, coming in at 10,100mAh. That’s a pretty large battery for a smartphone, and as you would expect, that means that this is a pretty chunky one as well. The Oukitel K10000 Pro is the slightly upgraded version of the K10000 which we reviewed last year, this smartphone had some incredible battery life, in fact we saw a full 24 hours of on-screen time out of it, which is incredible. Definitely something you don’t see everyday.



Much like the Oukitel K6000 Plus that was also announced, this one is running on the MediaTek MT6750 processor which is clocked at 1.5GHz, that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display included, and all of this is a recipe for a smartphone with some record-setting numbers, as far as battery life is concerned. This one also has a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. Finally, it is running on Android 7.0 Nougat and it is a fairly stock build of Android, which is always nice to see.



The Oukitel K10000 Pro is a great smartphone for those that really need a large battery, and a smartphone that can last days, literally. Of course, with the capacity being around 10,100mAh that means it’s going to take all night to charge, and possibly a bit longer. So it’s a good thing that it does last you all day. With its fairly large 5.5-inch display, you’ll be able to get plenty done, without having to squint at your smartphone all day long. The K10000 Pro is a great device for those that are traveling constantly, and we got to take a look at it while in Barcelona this week for Mobile World Congress, and it definitely seems like a pretty solid device, although a bit chunky and heavy, as one would expect given the battery capacity.





