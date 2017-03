Date: 3 March 2017 15:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan`s National Olympic Committee. Under the order, the Cabinet of Minister is instructed to develop a plan of action on the celebration of the National Olympic Committee`s jubilee.

Azerbaijan to celebrate 25th anniversary of National Olympic Committee